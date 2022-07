Miss Idaho 2022, Sarah Jensen is looking forward to the next year of serving the state and representing Idaho at Miss America this December. One of Jensen’s first appearances as Miss Idaho was the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Parade, and Jensen felt so grateful to be able to have the experience of appearing in her hometown so shortly after being crowned. Jensen shared that the dream of becoming Miss Idaho started right here in Weiser, and she feels in her heart she never would have had this opportunity without this community.

WEISER, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO