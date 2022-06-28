Eoin Morgan: Moeen Ali on 'brilliant captain, brilliant bloke, brilliant batsman'

The Sydney Swans have taken a four-point lead into halftime of their AFL clash but they have plenty of worries with a forward on the bench and the Bombers closing fast. The Swans were blitzing Essendon early at the MCG until the young Bombers player sparked to life with a five goal unanswered run, especially Sam Durham who kicked the goal that sparked the Essendon revival.

RUGBY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO