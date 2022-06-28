ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 hurt in Franklin County motorcycle accident

By Robert Thies
Magic 95.1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEIGLER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Franklin...

www.magic951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 95.1

Shooting death under investigation in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a homicide. At about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot to death at a rural home in the southern part of the county. A person of interest was taken into custody.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Williamson Co. Coroner seeking information on two deceased individuals

MARION - The Williamson County Coroner's Office is seeking information on two individuals recently found deceased. According to Williamson County Corner Mike "Junior" Burke, David C. Held who was found deceased at his residence in Carterville on April 27, 2022. Multiple attempts at locating family for Mr. Held have been unsuccessful.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Major case squad activated in missing Bollinger County woman case

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating the disappearance of 26-year-old Kaylee Eaves. Eaves was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday, June 30 after she didn’t arrive for work. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s office said Eaves...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 1st, 2022

A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for violation of bail bond. Jeffrey Foutch of South Walnut Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Two others were arrested on Marion County felony failure to appear warrants. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told jail officials he was homeless was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired within a home in southern rural Williamson County on Wednesday June 29 about 10:50 p.m. When...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman faces multiple charges following two altercations

A 43-year-old Centralia woman is being held in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery to a police officer, simple battery, and hate crime following two separate altercations. Police say they were called to the Jera Alcorn home on South Maple Street early Thursday morning to a report of an...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 30th, 2022

A 43-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been transported to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a felony theft conviction. Larry Sharp of South 15th Street is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond. 37-year-old Kristine Randall of North Harrison in Central...
MARION COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Authorities respond to morning fire on Lone Oak Road

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a vehicle fire at 2920 Lone Oak Road. Officials say the fire has been extinguished and nothing appears suspicious. Emergency personnel are still on scene and caution is advised for anyone traveling on Lone Oak Road. Earlier reports indicated the fire...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Magic 95.1

Vergennes man arrested for Carbondale vehicle break-in

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Vergennes man was caught by Carbondale Police breaking into a vehicle. Carbondale Police say they were called to the 300 block of West Walnut at about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Gerald Stroud, 37, inside of the vehicle and in possession of property that belonged to the vehicle’s owner.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County pair facing Ballard drug charges

Two McCracken County residents were arrested on Ballard drug charges Thursday night. Deputies stopped a vehicle on US 60 and officers said K9 Kony alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search allegedly uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine and several items related to drug trafficking. The investigation led to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Suspect wanted following morning stabbing in Colp

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Authorities in Williamson County are investigating after an early morning stabbing was reported in the community of Colp. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are currently investigating. Police say the call came in around 6:45 a.m. at two different locations on Johnson and Ferguson Streets.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Magic 95.1

Deaths of Sesser couple under investigation

SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) Police in Sesser are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple. Just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the South Locust Street home of James and Phyllis Miller after a call was made from the home to 9-1-1, but no one was on the other end of the line.
SESSER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
KFVS12

Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28 have been ruled a murder suicide. Officers were called to the 800 block of South Locust Street just after 9 a.m. to investigate a dropped call. When they arrived, no one...
SESSER, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for teen runaway

MARION, IL — The Willimason County Sheriff's Office announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jenessa Fonseca, who is reported as a missing person runaway juvenile. Fonseca is described as 5 feet two inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The department stated that she...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy