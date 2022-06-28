Drug trafficking ringleader sentenced to decades in prison

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Michigan man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin today, July 1, 2022. According to court documents, on February 13, 2020, William ‘Shorty’ Pope, 47, Detroit, sold an undercover cop heroin at a trailer where Pope […]
A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, Jonathan Johnson, age 32, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to one-hundred fifty months (12 years, 6 months) imprisonment, eight years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ten people in Ohio and West Virginia are facing drug trafficking charges, and federal agents say a man from Los Angeles was their ringleader. U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker announced Wednesday that the following people have been charged in a polydrug trafficking organization: Name Age City of residence Darrell Enrico […]
Jeffrey Gallups, MD, owner of a chain of Alpharetta, Ga.-based medical clinics, has been sentenced to three years in prison for a scheme in which the former Georgia insurance commissioner also has been indicted, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 28. Dr. Gallups profited from ordering physicians who worked at his...
FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
When Florida police arrested Graylin J. Patterson for trafficking in fentanyl back on June 13, they thought his face looked familiar. That's because just 20 days earlier, back on May 23, they arrested him for multiple misdemeanor driving offenses and for trafficking in Fentanyl.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple district attorneys in the state of Georgia have said they will not prosecute women for abortion-related cases in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday. District attorneys from around the U.S. issued a “Joint Statement from Elected Prosecutors” on June 24....
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - An inmate, who absconded law enforcement officers in the Chattanooga area and has a history of escaping from jail, is now back behind bars. Authorities said he was taken into custody Monday evening after a brief chase. Johnny Lewis Payne, who originally escaped from the Elba...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Murdaugh wrote...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation. Louisiana – Throughout the month of June 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that their Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the narcotics and firearms trafficking group known as the Blue Print Kids (“BPK”). According to EBRSO, this group was led by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators. During the investigation, agents discovered that the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for suspects who stole more than $90,000 worth of inventory from a Stockbridge package store, law enforcement officials said. On Monday, just after 1 a.m., individuals broke into the Highway 138 Package Store in Henry County after being dropped off...
PHOENIX - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned law enforcement agencies from coast to coast about a concerning spike of "mass-overdose events" involving the deadly and highly-addictive drug fentanyl. The Arizona-Mexico border is no exception to the number of deadly drugs making their way over and killing many, and getting...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (WJPF) – A new contract has been signed that will keep the Cave-in-Rock Ferry running for another two years. The agreement is valued at over $3.3 million. The ferry is operated by a private contractor and jointly funded by Illinois and Kentucky.
