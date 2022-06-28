ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanville, MN

Swanville sets preliminary 2023 budget

By By Sheila Bergren Staff Writer
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

The Swanville School Board approved its 2023 preliminary budget, Wednesday, June 15.

Supt. Gene Harthan said the estimated general fund revenue was set at $4.46 million with expenses anticipated at $4.46 million.

Expenses for the food service fund is estimated to cost $190,636 and an estimated revenue of $190,350.

The community service fund is estimated to receive a revenue of $89,285 where as the expenses for the same fund are estimated to be $88,945

Swanville School Board Briefs

In other business Wednesday, June 15, the Swanville School Board:

• Approved contracts for transportation and the high school principal/tech coordinator;

• Discussed dividing the high school media center into two classrooms for health and Spanish;

• Approved hiring Swanville Construction, provided the concrete for the project, which includes the ground underneath the bleachers, a foundation concrete foundation for a 30-foot by 60-foot building and more, can be completed before July 14 as the rafters will be put in then. If Swanville Construction is unable, the Board approved hiring Dozer Excavating for the project;

• Approved hiring Wiczek’s Floors and More Inc. to carpet the Area Learning Center building at a cost of $7,826.17;

• Approved offering part-time elementary teacher Tammy Wimmer a full-time position;

• Accepted the resignation of language arts teacher Stacy Herold - Funk;

• Approved renewing the district’s membership in the Minnesota State High School League;

• Approved the contract with Lizz Schader, a nurse which will be shared with Upsala School District; and

• Approved calling for bids for milk and dairy products and for bread and bakery products.

The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. in the high school media center.

Comments / 0

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
