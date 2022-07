Investigators say Harrison McBride killed William Mayberry, 53, after he had been kicked out of the resource center.A man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in Tigard, the police department said Monday, June 27. The Tigard Police Department first stated Sunday, June 26, that it was investigating a "suspicious" death and had interviewed a person of interest. It announced Monday that case is now considered a homicide. Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, 26, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail. He is accused of killing William Edward Mayberry, a 53-year-old man...

6 DAYS AGO