Our society isn’t particularly fond of felons. We lock them up for a long time — deservedly so in many cases — then treat them with suspicion and mistrust when they get out of prison. Except for those serving a life sentence, inevitably the time comes when every felon has paid his or her debt to society and regains the right to live and work among us. How we treat them when they get out can make a measurable difference in reducing the chances that they end up back in prison.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO