Video Games

Harvestella - Official Announcement Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the announcement trailer for HARVESTELLA, a brand-new RPG simulation from...

www.ign.com

IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: 20% Off Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, $9 Ninja Training Sword, Free Audible Subscription

Today you can score the lowest price ever on a great retro piece of gaming hardware; the Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda system is 20% off only at Walmart. In other deal news, score 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited or 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for free ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Grab an Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 gaming PC for under $1700, or pick up an RTX 3080 GPU standalone for only $769.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Transcends All Once Again in Comments of the Week for July 1st!

Hello there, it's been a busy month, and lots of you have been hard at work sharing your opinions in the comment sections. We have another user vying for the title of Elden Lord on IGN and lots of other great standouts over the last few weeks. Here are our favorite comments from the previous two weeks of June.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Square Enix#Nintendo Switch
IGN

Little Cities - Hand Tracking Update Trailer

The new Big Hands in Little Cities update for Little Cities is available now for Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update, featuring hand tracking 2.0 support. With this update, you can explore your mini-metropolis with a range of simple hand gestures, with intuitive movements for navigation, zooming in and out, and effortlessly crafting homes, shops and services.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

7 Minecraft Kitchen Ideas to Enhance Your Builds

Despite food playing such a big role in Minecraft, few people go out of their way to design a fully furnished kitchen for their homes. Whilst they don’t serve any literal functional purpose, it does allow for a higher level of RP, and also means that you can dedicate specific areas of your home to certain tasks. Do you want to have visitors and host people over a long table, GoT style? Do you want a basic, cute kitchen all to yourself?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.
TV SERIES
IGN

Cities: VR - Metro & Traffic Routing Update Trailer

Cities: VR's Metro & Traffic Routing update brings metro stations, tools for traffic routing, a new street-level camera view, left-handed support, and more to the city-building and management simulation game. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect with this free content update, available now. Cities: VR is available now on the Meta Quest store.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
IGN

Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Change Your Class

Changing your class in Diablo Immortal is an upcoming ability that will be added to the game. On this page, you can find details of what we know so far about the change class feature, with updates as more is revealed. How to Change Your Class. With the various classes...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Start The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the first and only DLC available in Cuphead. Before you access it, you need to have some progress in the original game. Follow our guide to know how to start playing Cuphead’s DLC. Below, you can check the links on how to play this...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning Trailer Reveals 2023 Release for The MMORPG Mobile Game

There are two new Avatar properties on the horizon and the players just cannot contain their excitement for either one of them. Avatar: The Way of the Water, the much-awaited sequel, is all set to come to theatres in 2022 and Avatar: Reckoning is the huge MMORPG game that is being developed for Android and iOS devices. Avatar: Reckoning just dropped a new trailer and it has got all the people buzzing about it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Bundles are an incredibly useful tool that make it possible to expand the number of slots in your Inventory, and can also act as "folders" to help better organize your Inventory. They cannot expand the total capacity of your Inventory, but they are able to mix together stackable items within a single Inventory Slot, which can free up room elsewhere for less stackable items.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze is a boss fight in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. To access this battle, you’ll need to finish some other bosses in the DLC. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moveset and give you tips against it. If you are looking for other...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Finally Revealed

PlayStation Plus has seen many changes in the past week, from one single membership, it has now turned in to a tiered system. The three new tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe or Premium according to the player's region. Essential is the normal subscription that everyone is used to and Extra and Deluxe or Premium add a plethora of new games to the player's library.
FIFA
IGN

8 Best Minecraft House Ideas

One of the fundamental parts of your Minecraft experience is building your forever home. You might be focused on the basics, such as building cute houses (we see you, cottagecore), and simplicity may be key for you. On the other hand, you could be the type to continually expand and use your home as a canvas to display the extent of your travels. Either way, if and when you're stumped for ideas on how to add a flourish to the bland and stereotypical wooden four walls approach, you can start here from our list of 8 favorite Minecraft House builds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5 & PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) , and Arcadegeddon (PS5 & PS4). Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three game will be made available at no extra cost to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Railgrade - Gameplay Trailer

Railgrade is a rail management game that challenges players to build railway systems for transporting cargo, all while keeping the economy going. Railgrade is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monkey Island Updates Stop After Online Abuse - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Return to Monkey Island director Ron Gilbert will no longer talk about the game online due to the amount of abuse he has received, particularly about its new art style. The much-maligned remake of XIII is now being, well, remade by a completely different developer after it was released to scathing reviews in 2020. Fall Guys' free to play "Free For All" mode launched last week, and today the "Crown Clash" event kicks off, which will allow players to earn in-game rewards in other games. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES

