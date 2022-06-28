Airbnb is permanently banning parties — here's what to know about the new rules

Getty Images / TommL

Airbnb announced on Tuesday that it's making its party ban permanent.

It introduced a temporary party ban in 2020 because of the pandemic.

It said it saw a 44% year-over-year decrease in party reports after implementing the temporary ban.

Airbnb announced on Tuesday that it's making its global ban on parties permanent.

The company introduced a temporary ban in August 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying at the time that "some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform" as businesses shut down, and that it did "not want that type of business."

On Tuesday, Airbnb said that it saw a 44% year-over-year decrease in party reports after implementing the policy in 2020.

"Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure," the company said on Tuesday. "It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors."

Airbnb said that the policy prohibits "disruptive parties and events, including open-invite gatherings," as well as "'party house' properties."

It said that consequences for violating the policy would include account suspension or removal. The company said 6,600 people were suspended from Airbnb in 2021 for violating the policy.

But the initial ban had introduced a 16-person occupancy cap, which Airbnb said it's lifting "based on feedback from a number of Hosts who have listings that can house above 16 people comfortably."

The company pointed to "several types of larger homes that, by definition, are capable of comfortably and safely housing more than 16 people — from castles in Europe to vineyards in the US to large beachfront villas in the Caribbean."

"Amazing properties like these thrive on hosting multi-generational family trips and larger groups, and removing this cap is meant to allow those Hosts to responsibly utilize the space in their homes while still complying with our ban on disruptive parties," the company said.