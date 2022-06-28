53-year-old woman dies after hitting tree in crash

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Susquehanna is dead after her car crashed into a tree on Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on SR 858 in Rush Township, Susquehanna County.

PSP stated the driver a 53-year-old woman was traveling north when she hit a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.