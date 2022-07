State Park Police & other law enforcement agencies will be on heightened patrols July 4th weekend. As boaters look forward to the Fourth of July holiday, thousands of law enforcement officers across the U.S. will be on heightened alert for those violating boating under the influence (BUI) laws. From July 2-4, New York State Park Police, the State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Police, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), the U.S. Coast Guard, along with other state and local agencies, will participate in “Operation Dry Water.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO