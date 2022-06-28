59-year-old man found dead from blunt force trauma on Birmingham street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is now in custody after leading police in a pursuit that went from Homewood and ended in Bessemer. According to Sgt. John Carr of the Homewood Police Department, the chase began at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Lakeshore Parkway. During the stop, officer discovered a driver, Demaria Hickhics, and a passenger, Tyriq McCall, in the car. During a background check, officers discovered that Hicks, 21, had a warrant out of Tarrant for a traffic violation while McCall, 20, had an active warrant out of Jefferson County in a murder case.
