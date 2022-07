A venture capitalist sold his waterfront Venetian Islands home for $26.3 million, marking the third time the property has traded in less than two years. Justin Korsant, CEO of New York-based Long Light Capital, sold the 5,353-square-foot house at 45 East Dilido Drive in Miami Beach to a trust for more than $4,900 per square foot, a record for the island chain, property records show. The buyer financed the purchase with a $15.2 million loan from J.P. Morgan Chase.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO