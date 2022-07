ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you or someone you love is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help will soon be just three digits away. “Effective July 16, if you text or call that number, we’ll get you directly to a Crisis Call Center member that can walk you through what your emergency is and help over the phone,” Emergency Communications Center Executive Director Sonny Saxton said.

