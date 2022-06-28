ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Has A Jungle Oasis With A 200-ft-Wide Waterfall That You Can Swim In

By kolomkobir
kolomkobir.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington is a beautiful state all year...

kolomkobir.com

Comments / 25

Karen_of_Crypto
3d ago

Thanks for giving up my favorite spot! I could live there. Best camping EVER! and you fall asleep listening to the water fall. It’s so magical.

Reply
5
Brittny Michaelson
3d ago

people have been trashing it. they come in hoardes and leave so much trash behind. it's been an issue for a couple years

Reply
6
Andrew A
3d ago

to bad any spot that is talked about on the internet turns into a dump.

Reply(3)
9
Related
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
kolomkobir.com

Sun Valley Conference 2022: When private jets land in a small Idaho town

Hailey, Idaho – Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, flies in a Gulfstream G650. So did Jeff Bezos and Dan Shulman, CEO of PayPal. The planes, of which approximately 470 are in service, sell for $75 million each. Most days, these planes circulate, transporting industry leaders to...
HAILEY, ID
My Clallam County

Crab fishing open as of July 1

CLALLAM COUNTY — Crab fishing opened Friday in Washington state. While some Western Washington crabbing areas, such as along much of the Pacific Coast and Columbia River, have yearlong crabbing seasons, the season starts July 1 in most other areas. For East Juan de Fuca Strait, Port Angeles Harbor,...
PORT ANGELES, WA
kolomkobir.com

High gas prices are driving renewed interest in Wisconsin resorts

Spyro Condos, owner of Longtime Lake Geneva restaurateur, recently met with a room full of fellow business owners who expressed concerns that high inflation and high gas prices could lead to a summer of discontent on the local tourism industry. Condos, 68, a Lake Geneva native, former mayor and third-generation...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#Jungle#Waterfall#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
IDAHO STATE
kolomkobir.com

Best things to do in Grand Teton National Park

For hikers, climbers, and mountain lovers, life doesn’t get much better than visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The iconic saw-toothed Teton Chain towers over a series of jewel-like glacial lakes that dot Jackson Hole Valley, offering some of the most spectacular scenery in the West. If you...
TRAVEL
kolomkobir.com

North Dakota deer hunters in Unit 2B won’t be able to bait for deer next fall, Game and Fish says – Grand Forks Herald

BISMARCK – As expected, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department will implement a baiting ban for deer hunters next fall in Unit 2B along the Red River between Grand Forks and south of Fargo after chronic wasting disease was found in a whitetail buck shot in October during the youth deer season near Climax, Minnesota, on the east side of the river.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KHQ Right Now

Firework-friendly cities, towns around the Spokane area and north Idaho

Here is a collection of cities in eastern Washington and north Idaho that either allow or have bans on the recreational use of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July!. Note that Idaho state law only allows for the use of "non-aerial common fireworks." Here's what that means from Idaho's...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Frequent cougar visits have Lake Chelan homeowner on edge

Zita Bernath says as many four cougars are becoming too-frequent visitors to her property off Lake Chelan’s South Lakeshore Drive and she’d like to see them relocated. The state says that isn’t likely to happen. Bernath said security cameras at her home near the Sunny Bank development...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy