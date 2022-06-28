City of Archie Scheduled Water Outage

There is a need in the Appleton City community (including Montrose and Rockville) to establish a “community organization” focused on meeting and enjoying activities with others the area. Trinity United Methodist Church at 214 E. 3rd St, is offering their social hall for a meeting place to establish an “Over 50 Club”. They plan to meet Wednesday, June 29 at noon. They will not be checking birth certificates, so if you are looking for a little more social interaction, please join them or call so they can keep you informed. Free sandwiches will be served for lunch and if you would like, please bring a dessert or salad to share. For more information or to let Stephanie know you are bringing something, please call 660-207-2423.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO