Archie, MO

City of Archie Scheduled Water Outage

By News Desk
921news.com
 3 days ago

The City of Archie has a planned water outage for Thursday, July 7th in order to perform 3 water repairs. The water to the...

921news.com

Comments / 0

 

kshb.com

Weather Blog - Thunderstorms are in the holiday weekend forecast

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening through Saturday. Heavy rain is likely in a few spots with up to 5" of rain not out of the question. Today: Nearly 100% sunshine for the third day in a row with no chance of rain. The humidity will be increasing. South winds 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph. High: 93°
KANSAS CITY, MO
visitindependence.com

Cars of the past, present, and future are coming to Independence

July 8-9 The American Solar Challenge (ASC), for the second time has chosen the Independence Square for their display day and the starting line of the race that will follow the Oregon Trail to the finishing line in Twin Falls, Idaho. ASC is a collegiate-level student design competition to design, build, test, and drive a solar-powered vehicle. The students will start the event in Topeka, KS with four days of scrutineering (inspections and tests) and three days in the Formula Sun Grand Prix (3 8-hour driving days on a 2.5 mile road course track). Qualifiers will display their cars in the Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Liberty Street on Friday, July 8 from noon to 7 pm. Visitors can meet the student engineers and see their vehicles up close. This year we anticipate university entries from across the United States and Canada.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

St. Luke's Reverses decision on Plan B

The assistant school director said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families used a payday loan to purchase diapers. Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

HIGHWAY 50 BUSINESS INTERSECTION TO BE CLOSED IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to close the Highway 50 Business Intersections on Thursday, June 30, as part of the Route 50 resurfacing project. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
flyfishings.art

Fishing Kansas City Ks

Fishing Kansas City Ks. 91 st street and leavenworth road in kansas city, kan. Find the best places to go fishing for bass, stripers, crappie and more. Say goodbye to the chill of winter and hello to some great fishing. The pure fishing distribution center opened in october of 2008 and is located just north of downtown kansas city, missouri. Private ponds, small lakes, rivers, streams and large impoundments all hold populations of bass.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

3 University of Missouri employees terminated following audit

Northland man killed in train derailment was traveling with 11 relatives for summer vacation. An 82-year-old man from the Northland who died in Monday’s Amtrak derailment was with 11 other family members en route to Chicago for summer vacation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Visitors at English Landing Park...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
921news.com

The Little Apple

There is a need in the Appleton City community (including Montrose and Rockville) to establish a “community organization” focused on meeting and enjoying activities with others the area. Trinity United Methodist Church at 214 E. 3rd St, is offering their social hall for a meeting place to establish an “Over 50 Club”. They plan to meet Wednesday, June 29 at noon. They will not be checking birth certificates, so if you are looking for a little more social interaction, please join them or call so they can keep you informed. Free sandwiches will be served for lunch and if you would like, please bring a dessert or salad to share. For more information or to let Stephanie know you are bringing something, please call 660-207-2423.
APPLETON CITY, MO

