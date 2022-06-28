ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Ballston Spa summer concert series kicks off June 30

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE6gh_0gOP9rc700

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association Summer Concerts in the Park series is set to kick off on Thursday, June 30. The free performances take place at the Old Iron Spring on 198 Front Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday during the summer.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Lineup

  • June 30: Ballston Spa Community Band
  • July 7: Rock band Warden and Co.
  • July 14: Jazz band Hot Club of Saratoga
  • July 21: High Peaks Bluegrass Band
  • July 28: Bluegrass band The North & South Dakotas
  • August 4: Annual Ice Cream Social featuring the Union Fire Co. Band
  • August 11: Indie band Sirsy
  • August 18: Rock band Lustre Kings
  • August 25: Rock band The Rogues
Stone Temple Pilots to perform in Schenectady

Attendees can bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the concerts. This concert series is sponsored by TSG Graphics, Ellis Medicine, Mackenzie Frederick: State Farm Agent, Front St Deli, Next Door Kitchen & Bar, Adirondack Trust Company, and LifeWorks Head Start.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NYS Music

Summer at the Plaza 2022 Festival Lineup Announced

The 2022 Summer at the Plaza Festival lineup has been announced. The festival will be at the Empire State Plaza in Albany and it will feature family-friendly concerts, movies, and festivals, starting with the annual July 4 celebration. New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced the...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ballston Spa, NY
Government
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Series#Rock Band#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Warden And Co#The North South Dakotas#The Union Fire Co#Schenectady Attendees#Tsg Graphics#Ellis Medicine#State Farm Agent#Front St Deli#Adirondack Trust Company#Lifeworks Head Start#Nexstar Media Inc
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association to Host Opening Day Festivities

SARATOGA SPRINGS — As the annual racing season approaches, Celebrate Saratoga, presented by 4 Pillar Funding, is hosting opening day festivities for this summer’s track meet. The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, and will showcase downtown retailers, restaurants and live music acts. Local favorite Garland Nelson and his Motown tribute ensemble will perform live on the main stage, while other local performers will play at notable landmarks throughout Saratoga. A window decorating contest sponsored by NYRA will also take place, and miniature horses Upset and Poppy will be on display.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WBEC AM

LOOK: Famous Actor Spotted in the Berkshires Over the Weekend (photo)

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, July 1

Today's five things to know include an investigation into a swatting incident in Saratoga County, the arrest of two members of an alleged scam ring in Amsterdam, and the rescue of a Vermont woman after she was recognized on a NEWS10 broadcast.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

NYRA Announces Premium Giveaways for 2022 Meet at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS — This year, racing fans will be treated to a trifecta of premium giveaways at the Saratoga Race Course. All giveaways are free with paid admission and are distributed on a first-come-first-serve-basis. On Friday, July 29, the first giveaway of the season will be a branded picnic blanket, presented by Saratoga Casino Hotel. On Friday, August 19, a long sleeve ringer-style shirt, emblazoned with the Saratoga logo will be given out. And on Friday, September 2, an umbrella with the famous Saratoga red and white will be given to the first fans in attendance. For more information, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy