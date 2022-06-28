ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Greece police: ‘Ice Bandit’ wanted after stealing 80 ice bags from gas station

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing more than 80 bags of ice from a gas station in Greece.

Greece police issued a “wanted s uspect” post on its Twitter Tuesday, asking for assistance in locating a man who was allegedly captured stealing more than 80 bags of ice from an outdoor ice box.

According to the post hashtagged “TheIceBandit”, the suspect is wanted on larceny charges.

The location of the gas station involved in the incident was not provided by police.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call the Greece Police Department tip line at (585) 581-4016 or email GPDtips@GreeceNY.gov.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

