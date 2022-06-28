Abandoned North Carolina school could house thousands of migrant children
Jun. 28, 2022 - 02:22 - Fox News’ Bill Melugin...video.foxnews.com
great that's all we need all I know is I've lived in NC my entire life and I don't know a single resident of this state that had a input on this
I think people in NC should be able to vote on this I don't think Biden should have anything to do with that school it might be different if it was a old military base
How about homeless American citizens!!
Comments / 6