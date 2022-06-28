Abandoned North Carolina school could house thousands of migrant children

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of South Carolina on Wednesday.The earthquake struck at 2.43pm and was centred near Elgin, 20 miles northeast of the state capital of Columbia, and was the strongest recorded in the state in eight years. Almost 4,000 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that they felt the quake, with residents as far away as Augusta noticing the tremors. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said a swarm of aftershocks were felt in the hours after initial quake. A tremor measuring 2.04 struck at 2.57pm, followed by two more at 4.02pm...

