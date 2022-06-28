ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Abandoned North Carolina school could house thousands of migrant children

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 28, 2022 - 02:22 - Fox News’ Bill Melugin...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

letsgobrandon
2d ago

great that's all we need all I know is I've lived in NC my entire life and I don't know a single resident of this state that had a input on this

Reply
3
Jesse Jones
3d ago

I think people in NC should be able to vote on this I don't think Biden should have anything to do with that school it might be different if it was a old military base

Reply
3
Juergen Bee
3d ago

How about homeless American citizens!!

Reply
14
