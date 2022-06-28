ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Champion Standout Wide Receiver Set to Visit the CSRA

By Staff Report
augustaceo.com
 2 days ago

The Augusta GreenJackets, Singe-A Carolina League Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced a special guest appearance by Adonai Mitchell. His visit to SRP Park will be on Thursday, July 14 as part of Red & Black College Night at the ballpark. Mitchell just...

augustaceo.com

WRDW-TV

Cross Creek’s Hunt signs with Brewton-Parker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek senior Ahmad Hunt signed his NLI Monday to play basketball at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia. Hunt has had quite the journey, playing at a few different schools before transferring to Cross Creek. He came off the bench for the Razorbacks, but his spark on both ends of the floor helped Cross Creek win its second consecutive state title.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley performing at Top Golf for Fundraiser

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Kisner Foundation is getting ready for their fifth annual fundraiser, and they’re switching locations for this years event. This year they’ll be headed to Top Golf in Augusta, and will be bringing two of countries biggest musical artists to the stage. “Darius...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Stovall-Barnes House, 1860, Augusta

This house was built on the eve of the Civil War for Bolling Anthony Stovall (19 August 1827-24 August 1887), a prominent Piedmont merchant and engineer born in Hancock County to a well-to-do family who had come to Georgia from Virginia. Upon moving to Augusta, he began work as a cotton factor while attending Richmond Academy before entering Franklin College (University of Georgia). He studied civil engineering and worked in Alabama and Mississippi for a few years before returning to Georgia. He was also a surveyor for improvements to the Georgia State Road and worked with Major John G. Greene in the survey of the Atlanta & West Point Railroad. Because employment in engineering was sporadic at the time, he joined his father in his wholesale grocery business at Stovall & McLaughlin in Augusta. At the outset of the war, he entered the Confederate service as a sergeant with Company A, Richmond Hussars, Cobb’s Legion. He was transferred to the engineering corps as a lieutenant under General John Bankhead Magruder during the 1862 Peninsula Campaign, before finishing out the war as a captain in the subsistence department under the command of fellow Augustan General Isaac Munroe St. John. He married Mattie Wilson after the war and worked for many years as a traveling agent with the Georgia Chemical Works of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

South Carolina History From A University of Georgia Graduate

It’s not often that you meet a University of Georgia graduate who loves writing and talking about South Carolina culture and history. This is the case with Ken Burger. If the name rings a bell, that’s because Mr. Burger was a South Carolina journalist for over four decades.
CHARLESTON, SC
24hip-hop.com

Ugly Money Niche Is An Artist You Should Know

Ugly Money Niche was an “army brat” who was raised in Central Virginia, in the 804 area. Ugly Money got his first music industry break out of the city of Augusta, Georgia. He started out in the music industry as a rapper who worked with major artists such as Young Dolph while being signed to his first major management deal with 8Ball MJG’s Push management in 2014 . For Ugly Money, this was not just a record deal, it was an honor, a morale booster, and an opportunity to learn about the music business from the best of the bests.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: More overnight closures set near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be overnight lane closures on part of Interstate 20 for the Savannah River bridge project on June 29 and 30. On June 29 and 30 at 9 p.m., the right lane of westbound I-20 will be closed from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to Exit 200 in Georgia as crews place a crane and set beams on the new Augusta Canal bridge.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Kisner charity fundraiser to feature 2 country superstars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kisner Foundation’s fundraiser this year will feature country music superstars Chris Kelley and Darrius Rucker. They’ll be performing Nov. 11 at Topgolf. Soloist Rucker is from South Carolina and Kelley, of Lady A, is from the Augusta area. Tickets will go on sale...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

If you need a job, here are some hiring events in the next few days

AIKEN, S.C. - Tri-Development Center will be conducting on site interviews for applicants who desire to work with individuals with disabilities. Interviews will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 pm. June 29. Apply online at www.aikentdc.org. Online applications will be served first. Certifies nursing assistants are encouraged...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting damages homes, vehicles

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day three teenagers were shot to death in Aiken, a separate drive-by shooting damaged two homes and three vehicles. There’s no reason to believe the incidents are related, according to authorities. But it could be an indicator of the severity of a...
AIKEN, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Warren House, 1870s, Augusta

This exemplar of the Sand Hills Cottage style is a particularly nice example, with a Greek Revival facade. It was built for Captain William Henry Warren and his wife, Mary Moore Warren. Mrs. Warren was involved in benevolent projects, including the Mizpah Circle of the International Order of the King’s Daughters, which sought to improve the lives of its members through service to those less fortunate. Upon Mrs. Warren’s death in 1903, her estate set aside money for the establishment of the Mary Warren Home on Broad Street (later in Summerville) to care for indigent women and children. It served the community for many years.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Perkins-Cullum House, 1901, Augusta

This Colonial Revival home was built for lumberman Henry C. Perkins, who owned Perkins Manufacturing and Augusta Sash and Door. It was later home to his daughter, Gertrude, and her husband, St. Julian Cullum. Mr. Cullum owned a shoe store and later, Cullum’s Department Store. Greene Street Historic District,...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old First Baptist Church, 1902, Augusta

The Baptists organized in Augusta around 1817 and built their first church home at this site in 1821. In that structure, the Southern Baptist Convention was established in 1845. This structure, designed by architect Willis Franklin Denny and built in 1902, served the congregation until 1975. It has been home to other churches over the years.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

New Splash Pad Set to Open in Hephzibah

Starting Friday there will be a new place for children to cool off in Richmond County. The community is invited to attend the grand opening of the new splash pad at the McBean Community Center at 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. The splash pad has shaded...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know

AIKEN COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Aiken County families are mourning the loss of three teenagers shot and killed on Wadley Drive over weekend. We’re told the three victims are 17-year-old Willie Garret IV and 16-year-olds Ivan Perry and Cameron Carroll. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us 18-year-old Xabian...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

