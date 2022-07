Sturgis (Mich.) Hospital is planning to close by the end of July if it is unable to quickly secure new funding or find a buyer, MBiz reported June 28. The rural hospital said in a notice filed with that state that it will begin laying off 194 employees around July 9 as it begins scaling back services. Unless funding or a buyer is secured by early July, the hospital will close around July 23, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act notice cited by MBiz.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO