Movies

‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Disney+ Reveals Trailer and Release Date (VIDEO)

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanderson sisters are back and stirring up trouble in the first teaser trailer for Disney+‘s highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters. Now the trio is...

