People think the self is defined by lightning bolt moments but I think it’s similar to a bird building its nest, particularly when we are young. Little flashes of memory added bit by bit until it builds a framework around who we are, and it is especially true of self worth. It’s also not just about the things that happen, but the shape that forms even in the absence of something tangible. No one specifically said the words, “you are less attractive because your skin is brown” to me, yet it was something I strongly believed for all of my teenage years and well into my twenties.

U.K. ・ 6 HOURS AGO