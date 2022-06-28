NFL running-backs LeVeon Bell and Adrian Peterson set for boxing fight at Austin McBroom’s Social Gloves event in LA

NFL duo LeVeon Bell and Adrian Peterson look set for a blockbuster boxing match.

Reports suggest that the running-back pair are due to scrap on Austin McBroom's Social Gloves 2 event in LA next month.

Peterson is one of the all-time great NFL rushers Credit: AP:Associated Press

He could be set to face former Jet and Steelers star Le'Veon Bell in the boxing ring Credit: AP

AP is currently a free agent Credit: Reuters

According to TMZ, the pair are set to clash in the ring with Bell already booked on a packed celebrity card on July 30.

Talks are reportedly ongoing to convince former MVP Peterson to don the gloves for a lucrative slug-fest.

If the bout is made, it would mark the pair's first foray into the world of boxing.

Peterson, 37, sits at No5 in the all-time NFL rushing list and was named Most Valuable Player in 2012.

He was taken as the seventh overall pick in the 2007 Draft, while Bell, 30, was selected in the second round five years later.

The pair match-up well physically - both stand at 6ft1, while Bell is slightly heavier at 225lbs to Peterson's 220lbs.

Both players are currently free agents and Bell hasn't played a full regular season since leaving Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

He was last on a roster at the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, attempting 8 rushes across three games for 18 yards last season.

AP is an icon of the game and reportedly dreams of a career-ending stint at Minnesota Vikings, where he began his journey 15 years ago.

The event at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena will see YouTuber McBroom will take on fellow social media star AnEsonGib in the main event.

While Rapper Blueface will fight former NBA player Nick Young in the second iteration of Social Gloves.

McBroom explained: "This time around, we're working with people who have been doing this for a while.

"We have a new team, new streaming partner, everything is new.

"Guys that are really experienced and I've been very blessed and fortunate to have another shot at this.

"Everything in the past is behind us - no lawsuits, fighters are paid and we're ready to do this thing the right way and put on a show how it was supposed to be put on the first time around."