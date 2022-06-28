ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulham still waiting on Andreas Pereira transfer decision after submitting £11m offer for Man Utd’s Brazilian star

By Jack Rosser
 3 days ago

FULHAM are waiting on a decision from Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira after submitting an £11million offer.

The Cottagers are keen to bring the midfielder, 26, to West London ahead of their return to the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hln2s_0gOP9Byx00
Fulham are still waiting on a transfer decision from Andreas Pereira Credit: Getty

But Pereira is yet to decide on his future.

The Brazilian is currently on loan with Flamengo, where he has scored seven goals and laid on three assists in 52 matches this season.

Fulham face competition from the South American club - with Flamengo also keen on a permanent deal for the United midfielder.

There is interest from another European club.

And the United academy graduate could also decide to stay put at Old Trafford and try to impress new manager Erik ten Hag.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva is keen to bolster his ranks as he bids to break Fulham's yo-yo cycle of promotion and relegation.

They are close to deals for Israel forward Manor Solomon and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Palhina, 26, was a target for Premier League rivals Wolves.

But Silva has got in ahead of Bruno Lage's side.

Furthermore, SunSport revealed last week that there has also been a bid from Craven Cottage for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Silva is also keen to add to his back line this summer, while also looking to tie Tosin Adarabioyo down to a new contract.

