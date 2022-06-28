ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mary Mara death updates — ER and Star Trek star dies at 61 after drowning in river as her career highlights are revealed

By Carsen Holaday, Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkBpK_0gOP9A6E00

TELEVISION actress Mary Mara was found dead on Sunday at the age of 61.

The ER star reportedly drowned in the St Lawrence River, where New York State troopers recovered her body.

The actress' manager Craig Dorfman told Fox News Digital: "Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St Lawrence River. She drowned while swimming."

The Ray Donovan actress's remains have been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A preliminary investigation has revealed there were no signs of foul play.

Police believe Mara drowned while swimming but an investigation is still ongoing.

Read our Mary Mara blog for updates on her cause of death...

Mary's famous co-star lineup

Mary Mara has starred alongside these famous celebrities that Deadline has reported:

Mary's fellow star Bill Corbett is 'heartbroken'

Bill Corbett took to Twitter to share his kind words for a lost friend.

He tweeted, "Reeling and heartbroken to learn just now that my dear friend Mary Mara died."

"One of my soulmates for life, early theater collaborators and a constant help / inspiration in my recovery from addiction. I love you Mary," Corbett said.

Mary's comedic work

Mary Mara often took deep roles with troubled characters, but she also dabbled in comedic films.

She played the adult daughter of an "emotionally distant, washed-up comedian" in Billy Crystal’s 1992 film, Mr. Saturday Night, reported Deadline.

Her comedic work also included Love Potion No. 9, her feature-film debut, as a "young and overly dressed and coiffed hooker," said the news outlet.

Mary Mara was visiting her sister

A family spokesperson told Deadline that Mary Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister, Martha Mara, before she died.

The property fronts the river outside the Village of Cape Vincent, in the Thousand Islands region, where the St. Lawrence river separates Canada and the United States.

Martha lives in Syracuse, New York, where Mary moved back after her acting career.

Kind words in manager's tribute

Mary Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman, told PEOPLE that she was "one of the finest actresses I ever met."

"I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off-Broadway," he said.

"She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

  • A talented family
  • In 1996, Mary's brother Roger told the San Francisco Examiner that he and his sister were both encouraged to pursue acting after growing up around "their mother's flair for the dramatic."
  • Roger, a puppeteer, passed away in 2007 from stomach cancer.

Annette O'Toole remembers

Actress Annette O'Toole wrote that Mary was "funny, kind, brilliantly talented."

Former coworker shares tribute

One Twitter user claims to have worked with Mary for two years.

Bob Saenz calls Mary a "consummate pro, funny, sharp, kind, a first class human being.

"She was kind enough to participate in a table read of one of my earliest scripts."

  • Earliest credit
  • Mary's earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie The Preppie Murder.
  • The actress worked regularly for three decades before retiring in 2020.
  • Recurring roles
  • Mary had recurring roles on shows like Criminal Minds, Nash Bridges, NYPD Blue, Ray Donovan, Star Trek: Enterprise, Lost, Dexter, and Shameless.
  • She also appeared in The West Wing, Monk, Nip/Tuck, and Bones.
  • Cancer survivor
  • Mary sometimes posted on her Instagram about her recovery from cancer.
  • In his tribute, former costar Jon Lindstrom said that Mary had been "plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo."

Avid swimmer

Mary's love for the river and all things water is made apparent on her Instagram page.

Many of the late actress's posts mention the St Lawrence River.

Mary's obituary

Mary's obituary, obtained by PEOPLE, showcases the 61-year-old's work as a character actress.

"She specialized in complex portrayals of often-troubled characters," her obituary reads.

"Perhaps the most familiar was her recurring role in the 1990s of Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother on the NBC series, 'ER.'"

Bicoastal life

Though she's from Syracuse, Mary attended San Francisco State University and Yale School of Drama.

She also founded a theater group in the Bay Area.

After her retirement in 2020, Mary moved back to Syracuse following years of living a bicoastal life in New York City and Southern California for her career.

  • Mary starred in Twelfth Night
  • In the 1989 Bard production of the famous Shakespeare play Twelfth Night, Mary starred alongside Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfeiffer.
  • The play was part of New York City's Shakespeare in the Park.
  • Mary's performance led her to appear in NYC's acclaimed Manhattan Theatre Club.
  • Final role
  • Mary's final acting role was in 2020 when she appeared in the action movie Break Even.

Syracuse native

Mara was a Syracuse native who lived in Cape Vincent at the time of her death.

She had shared a series of pictures of her spending time by the St. Lawrence River.

A picture from 2019 was accompanied with the caption: "63 degrees! Life affirming river swim, first one of the season."

General Hospital star remembers Mary

Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins on the ABC soap General Hospital, said: "Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing.

"We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s “In Heat” at the Lost Playhouse in LA.

"She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P."

  • Mary's family
  • Mary is survived by her stepdaughter, Catie Mersola.
  • Her death also leaves behind her two sisters, Martha and Susan Mara.
  • Other family includes her brother-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew, Christopher Dailey.

When was Mary found?

The New York State Police said Monday that a woman identified as Mary Mara was found dead just after 8am on Sunday.

Her body was found in the St Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

NYSP Trooper Jack Keller confirmed to USA TODAY that the actress had been staying with her sister at the time.

'She was utterly captivating'

The actress' manager Craig Dorfman told Fox News Digital: "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met."

"She had a terrific sense of humor and a unique outlook on life. I still remember the first time that I saw her onstage in Mad Forest in 92."

Mary's rep added: "She was utterly captivating, well-loved, and will be missed."

"Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St Lawrence River. She drowned while swimming."

Mary's cause of death

On Sunday, June 26, Mary died after drowning while swimming in the St Lawrence River.

Police believe Mara drowned while swimming but an investigation is still ongoing and her remains have been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A preliminary investigation has revealed there were no signs of foul play.

Mary's credits

Mary had roles on television shows such as ER, Law & Order, and Ray Donovan.

Her other film credits also include Love Potion No 9, Mr Saturday Night, and Gridiron Gang.

In total, Mary accumulated over 80 TV and motion picture credits for her acting appearances.

Who was Mary Mara?

Born on September 21, 1960, Mary Mara was an American actress from Syracuse, New York.

She graduated from Corcoran High School before attending San Francisco State University and Yale.

Prior to Mary's death, the late actress racked up a number of on-screen credits from movies and TV shows.

Comments / 4

Vicki Irene Abel
3d ago

How does her manager know she drowned while swimming? An autopsy hasn't been done yet?! Do I seen suspicious? It's Hollywood people isn't it?

Reply(1)
3
Related
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
E! News

ER Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Suspected Drowning in New York River

The acting world has lost a star. Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles in ER and Law & Order, has died at the age of 61, her rep confirms to E! News on June 27. "Mary was one in a million—one of the best actresses I ever met," Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement. "I saw her for the first time off-Broadway in 1992 in Mad Forest and she was electrifying. She was unique, wickedly funny and a wonderful woman who will be missed."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Corbett
Person
Annette O'toole
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Mary Mara
Person
Jon Lindstrom
Person
Michael J. Fox
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Swimming#Drowning#Fox News Digital
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Complex

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

Actor Tyler Sanders, who appeared in series like 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, died Thursday in his Los Angeles home. He was 18. His agent, Pedro Tapia, confirmed the tragic news in a statement to Deadline, but declined to share details surrounding Sander’s death. “Tyler was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
553K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy