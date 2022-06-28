Mary Mara death updates — ER and Star Trek star dies at 61 after drowning in river as her career highlights are revealed

TELEVISION actress Mary Mara was found dead on Sunday at the age of 61.

The ER star reportedly drowned in the St Lawrence River, where New York State troopers recovered her body.

The actress' manager Craig Dorfman told Fox News Digital: "Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St Lawrence River. She drowned while swimming."

The Ray Donovan actress's remains have been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A preliminary investigation has revealed there were no signs of foul play.

Police believe Mara drowned while swimming but an investigation is still ongoing.

Mary's famous co-star lineup

Mary Mara has starred alongside these famous celebrities that Deadline has reported:

Michael J. Fox in The Hard Way

Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night

Sandra Bullock in Love Potion No. 9

John Travolta in A Civil Action

Mandy Patinkin in Criminal Minds and True Colors

Mary's fellow star Bill Corbett is 'heartbroken'

Bill Corbett took to Twitter to share his kind words for a lost friend.

He tweeted, "Reeling and heartbroken to learn just now that my dear friend Mary Mara died."

"One of my soulmates for life, early theater collaborators and a constant help / inspiration in my recovery from addiction. I love you Mary," Corbett said.

Mary's comedic work

Mary Mara often took deep roles with troubled characters, but she also dabbled in comedic films.

She played the adult daughter of an "emotionally distant, washed-up comedian" in Billy Crystal’s 1992 film, Mr. Saturday Night, reported Deadline.

Her comedic work also included Love Potion No. 9, her feature-film debut, as a "young and overly dressed and coiffed hooker," said the news outlet.

Mary Mara was visiting her sister

A family spokesperson told Deadline that Mary Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister, Martha Mara, before she died.

The property fronts the river outside the Village of Cape Vincent, in the Thousand Islands region, where the St. Lawrence river separates Canada and the United States.

Martha lives in Syracuse, New York, where Mary moved back after her acting career.

Kind words in manager's tribute

Mary Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman, told PEOPLE that she was "one of the finest actresses I ever met."

"I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off-Broadway," he said.

"She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

A talented family

In 1996, Mary's brother Roger told the San Francisco Examiner that he and his sister were both encouraged to pursue acting after growing up around "their mother's flair for the dramatic."

Roger, a puppeteer, passed away in 2007 from stomach cancer.

Annette O'Toole remembers

Actress Annette O'Toole wrote that Mary was "funny, kind, brilliantly talented."

Former coworker shares tribute

One Twitter user claims to have worked with Mary for two years.

Bob Saenz calls Mary a "consummate pro, funny, sharp, kind, a first class human being.

"She was kind enough to participate in a table read of one of my earliest scripts."

Earliest credit

Mary's earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie The Preppie Murder.

The actress worked regularly for three decades before retiring in 2020.

Recurring roles

Mary had recurring roles on shows like Criminal Minds, Nash Bridges, NYPD Blue, Ray Donovan, Star Trek: Enterprise, Lost, Dexter, and Shameless.

She also appeared in The West Wing, Monk, Nip/Tuck, and Bones.

Cancer survivor

Mary sometimes posted on her Instagram about her recovery from cancer.

In his tribute, former costar Jon Lindstrom said that Mary had been "plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo."

Avid swimmer

Mary's love for the river and all things water is made apparent on her Instagram page.

Many of the late actress's posts mention the St Lawrence River.

Mary's obituary

Mary's obituary, obtained by PEOPLE, showcases the 61-year-old's work as a character actress.

"She specialized in complex portrayals of often-troubled characters," her obituary reads.

"Perhaps the most familiar was her recurring role in the 1990s of Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother on the NBC series, 'ER.'"

Bicoastal life

Though she's from Syracuse, Mary attended San Francisco State University and Yale School of Drama.

She also founded a theater group in the Bay Area.

After her retirement in 2020, Mary moved back to Syracuse following years of living a bicoastal life in New York City and Southern California for her career.

Mary starred in Twelfth Night

In the 1989 Bard production of the famous Shakespeare play Twelfth Night, Mary starred alongside Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The play was part of New York City's Shakespeare in the Park.

Mary's performance led her to appear in NYC's acclaimed Manhattan Theatre Club.

Final role

Mary's final acting role was in 2020 when she appeared in the action movie Break Even.

Syracuse native

Mara was a Syracuse native who lived in Cape Vincent at the time of her death.

She had shared a series of pictures of her spending time by the St. Lawrence River.

A picture from 2019 was accompanied with the caption: "63 degrees! Life affirming river swim, first one of the season."

General Hospital star remembers Mary

Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins on the ABC soap General Hospital, said: "Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing.

"We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s “In Heat” at the Lost Playhouse in LA.

"She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P."

Mary's family

Mary is survived by her stepdaughter, Catie Mersola.

Her death also leaves behind her two sisters, Martha and Susan Mara.

Other family includes her brother-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew, Christopher Dailey.

When was Mary found?

The New York State Police said Monday that a woman identified as Mary Mara was found dead just after 8am on Sunday.

Her body was found in the St Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

NYSP Trooper Jack Keller confirmed to USA TODAY that the actress had been staying with her sister at the time.

'She was utterly captivating'

The actress' manager Craig Dorfman told Fox News Digital: "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met."

"She had a terrific sense of humor and a unique outlook on life. I still remember the first time that I saw her onstage in Mad Forest in 92."

Mary's rep added: "She was utterly captivating, well-loved, and will be missed."

"Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St Lawrence River. She drowned while swimming."

Mary's cause of death

On Sunday, June 26, Mary died after drowning while swimming in the St Lawrence River.

Police believe Mara drowned while swimming but an investigation is still ongoing and her remains have been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A preliminary investigation has revealed there were no signs of foul play.

Mary's credits

Mary had roles on television shows such as ER, Law & Order, and Ray Donovan.

Her other film credits also include Love Potion No 9, Mr Saturday Night, and Gridiron Gang.

In total, Mary accumulated over 80 TV and motion picture credits for her acting appearances.

Who was Mary Mara?

Born on September 21, 1960, Mary Mara was an American actress from Syracuse, New York.

She graduated from Corcoran High School before attending San Francisco State University and Yale.

Prior to Mary's death, the late actress racked up a number of on-screen credits from movies and TV shows.