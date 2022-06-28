Man Utd ‘AGREE £74m Frenkie de Jong transfer’ LATEST, Cristiano Ronaldo UPDATES, £115m quoted for Ajax duo – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed £74million deal for top target Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils had been in a stand-off with Barcelona over a final fee for the Dutch midfielder, but they have made a breakthrough.

Elsewhere, United are also interested in signing Ajax's Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony - and the pair would cost the club £115m.

: None OUT: Paul Pogba (released), Juan Mata (released), Jesse Lingard (released), Nemanja Matic (Roma), Edinson Cavani (released), Lee Grant (released), D'Mani Mellor (released), Reece Devine (released), Paul McShane (released), Connor Stanley (released), Paul Woolston (released)

Eagles eye Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace are interested in signing right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan, according to the Guardian.

But Man Utd are seeking a permanent deal to sell the defender, who left the Eagles for £50million in 2019.

Iqbal extends Man Utd stay

Manchester United prospect Zidane Iqbal has penned a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025.

The teenage midfielder was introduced to United fans last season when he made his professional debut in the Champions League during a 1-1 draw against Young Boys in December, with the player brought on in the 89th minute alongside fellow academy graduate Charlie Savage.

Iqbal, 19, was born in Manchester and plays international football for Iraq - his mother's birth country. He joined United at the age of nine and has the option to extend his deal for further year.

United prepared to wait on Antony

Manchester United will switch their focus to a move for Ajax winger Antony once they have reinforced their midfield ranks with the addition of Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils are yet to rubber-stamp any summer signings but are said to be working hard behind closed doors to make things happen in advance of the new Premier League campaign.

A move for De Jong has reportedly been in the works for some time but a deal now looks close to being agreed, with talks continuing between United and Barcelona in order to finally reach a full agreement.

The 13-time Premier League champions are already looking into the future, though, and have decided to prioritise a move for Antony as soon as De Jong is in the building, according to The Times.

Man Utd close on De Jong

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Sky Sports News.

The clubs have a "broad agreement" on the fee - believed to be £56million plus performance-related add-ons.

Discussions continue over the finer details of the deal and there is still work to do but there appears an increased confidence a deal can be struck.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Anthony Elanga proving his fitness

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga came agonisingly close to breaking a record for the world’s highest box jump earlier this summer.

As part of a strength and conditioning programme with fitness coach Tom Joyce, Elanga has been working on his box jump to improve his explosive power.

Earlier in June, during a training session before pre-season officially began, he managed to post a personal best jump of 63 inches (5ft 2 in).

The jump was just four inches below the current Guinness World Record for the highest standing jump set last year by American personal trainer Chris Spell who admitted to doing six months of training to break the record.

Varane shows support for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has received a message of support from Manchester United defender Raphael Varane after three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet used a racist term to describe the Mercedes ace during an interview.

Piquet made his comments last November as he spoke about Hamilton’s clash with Max Verstappen at the Silverstone Grand Prix. And they were broadcast by Brazilian media on Monday night.

Varane wrote on Twitter: “There is no place for racism in any sport, industry or walk of life.

“Lewis, continue to shine the great light that you do. I stand with you.”

Forest monitoring Man Utd youngster

Nottingham Forest want to sign Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are open to selling the defender but are looking for around £10million.

The left-back spent last season on loan at Norwich.

Newcastle want to sign McTominay

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly sees Scott McTominay as a “pivotal” part of his plans at Old Trafford, according to the Times.

And that means “United will resist any offers” for the 25-year-old and the report adds that Newcastle, and one other Premier League club, “made tentative enquiries about McTominay’s availability earlier in the transfer window”.

Man Utd rival Arsenal for Tielemans

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is considering a surprise move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

The Belgian technician is now entering the final 12 months of his contract at Leicester and the Foxes will therefore be forced to consider a sale to avoid potentially losing him on a free in 2023.

Arsenal had been in the ascendancy for the 25-year-old but it appears the climate has now changed.

Express Sport understands the Gunners have now cooled their interest, although they could still revisit a deal later in the window.

According to The Times, United are now weighing up a swoop for the Tielemens, who has made his way onto Ten Hag's summer shortlist.

Man Utd want Dutch defender

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia.

The highly-rated left-back is expected to move on from Feyenoord this summer, with several clubs linked with the Netherlands international.

French side Lyon had reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a deal to sign Malacia, who has already played 136 games for Feyenoord at the age of 22.

But that move is now in doubt amid reports Manchester United have entered the race to sign the defender.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims United signalled their interest in Malacia before Lyon could reach a full agreement with Feyenoord.

United turn attention to Asensio

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, according to Sport.

Madrid have slapped a £34m price tag on Asensio’s shoulders, even though the player has only a year left to run on his current contract.

But Asensio is also attracting interest from Chelsea and AC Milan.

Prem club eye Andreas Pereira

Fulham are waiting on a decision from Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira after submitting an £11million offer.

The Cottagers are keen to bring the midfielder, 26, to West London ahead of their return to the Premier League.

But Pereira is yet to decide on his future.

The Brazilian is currently on loan with Flamengo, where he has scored seven goals and laid on three assists in 52 matches this season.

Fulham face competition from the South American club - with Flamengo also keen on a permanent deal for the United midfielder.

De Jong 'wants Barcelona stay'

Frenkie de Jong has no desire to leave Barcelona for Man United.

That's according to Ronald Koeman who claims De Jong's happy with the Catalan giants amide reports linking him with the Red Devils.

Koeman told TV3: "The only thing I know from Frenkie is that he wants to stay at Barca.

“In fact, a couple of days ago he said that: ‘I want to stay at Barca.’

“But I don’t know if Barca want to sell Frenkie de Jong or if they just need the money – because I think he is one of the few players they have that has such a high price.”

United starlet extends contract

Man United have handed Zidane Iqbal a new long-term contract with the club.

Iqbal joined United's academy aged nine, and he made his first-team debut in the club's Champions League game against Young Boys in December.

The 19-year-old's new contract will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025.

And there's an option to extend for another year, Man United's website revealed when announcing the deal.

United's transfer plans revealed

Man United have no plans to slow down in the transfer market after signing Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

De Jong's on the brink of completing a £56m move to United.

But United still want to bring in Jurrien Timber, Anthony, and Lisandro Martinez, Fabrizio Romano claims.

He told CaughtOffside: "Frenkie De Jong isn’t the only player Man United are in talks to sign.

“It is important to clarify that Man United are focused on Frenkie de Jong and in direct talks with Barcelona, but they are also negotiating for other players.

“The club is active on multiple deals, including discussions with Ajax on Timber, Lisandro Martinez (but Arsenal are also working for the Argentine centre-back) and Antony.”

Juventus to pay off Ramsey

Juventus are willing to fork out £3.5million to make Aaron Ramsey LEAVE the club, according to reports.

Welsh midfielder Ramsey spent the last six months of the season on loan at Rangers.

But with Paul Pogba set to return to Juventus after quitting Manchester United, the Italians are desperate to get rid of Ramsey.

The Serie A giants want his wages off the books and have agreed a severance package with the 31-year-old to do so.

Juventus have agreed to pay Ramsey a whopping £3.5m to rip up his contract this summer, according to IlBianconero.com.

It’s claimed the two parties have agreed on the figure after Juve initially wanted to pay £1.7m to let him leave.

Declan Rice ‘not for sale’

Chelsea have reportedly been told that Declan Rice is NOT for sale.

West Ham will remain firm on their whopping £150million asking price.

According to football.london, West Ham are “adamant” Rice is NOT for sale, despite the fact Chelsea “remain interested”.

The England international is yet to agree a new contract in East London and is said to be “reluctant to negotiate”.

Man United are also tracking the England international.

Rangnick's 'frosty relationship' with Murtough

Ralf Ragnick's spell as interim manager of Manchester United hardly went according to the script.

Things got so bad football director John Murtough, the man who appointed him, is reported to have had a frosty relationship with the now Austria boss.

Rangnick was brought in after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last November to provide stability until the end of the campaign.

But after his appointment by Murtough was widely praised, the BBC claim the pair's relationship ended up breaking down to the point they were "barely on speaking terms".

Rangnick hit out in April that the club needed "open heart surgery" to get back on track.

Those words aren't thought to have gone down well with football director Murtough, who believed Rangnick did not try to protect the club's reputation.

Ronaldo signs deal with Binance

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed an exclusive deal with cryptocurrency firm Binance.

The Manchester United star has said he is "proud" to have partnered with the controversial firm.

Ronaldo, 37, is set to work with Binance to create a range of NFTs.

Ronaldo spotted canoodling in Ibiza

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez could not keep their hands off each other on a night out in Ibiza.

The pair are currently soaking up the sun on a luxury holiday in the Mediterranean.

And Manchester United star Ronaldo looked enraptured by his stunning partner as she wore a daring strapless dress during their date.

Ronnie and Georgina danced, hugged and kissed at El Lio nightclub and cabaret.

At one stage the pair were spotted with their arms tightly wrapped around each other as the music blared.

And they were snapped leaving the swanky do with several friends.

Eriken given transfer tip

Christian Eriksen has been advised to avoid the pressures that come with being a Man United player to have an easy life.

The tip came from Glen Johnson who told GGrecon: "There are different questions. I think it’s all about Eriksen, how he feels, what he wants to do in life now.

"He just needs to be happy. Does he need the pressure of Manchester United? I’m not so sure.

“Let’s just say Eriksen’s 100% fit and well: I think he would go to Manchester United because he’d have the energy to put up with the pressure.

"It’s a fantastic football club and you’re going to play with some world class players. As long as he’s strong enough to do it, then I think he’d pick that. The only question is is where his head’s at and what he wants out of it."

“In terms of being a player, he’s one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen. But if any of us had been through what he has been through, if that’s me then I’m thinking ‘sod it, I’m just going to enjoy the rest of my life and chill out.’”

Captain row 'split squad'

A row between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire last season split Man United's training room in half, reports claim.

The squad was split over who should be captain of out the pair, according to the BBC.

And things got so bad it spiralled into a full blown disagreement over the issue.

With half the squad siding with Ronaldo, and the other with Maguire, the reports adds.