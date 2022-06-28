ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea join Arsenal in Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer battle as Thomas Tuchel targets triple raid on Man City

By Alex Cole
 3 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly considering a TRIPLE swoop on Manchester City as they add Oleksandr Zinchenko to their transfer shortlist.

A move for the 25-year-old is being explored by the Blues alongside team-mates Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15y9Mx_0gOP97XI00
Zinchenko is now on Chelsea's shortlist as they explore a move for the left-back Credit: Getty

The Daily Mail report that Chelsea are "keen" on landing Zinchenko, backed by new owner Todd Boehly.

But they face stiff competition from London rivals Arsenal and West Ham.

The Ukrainian international had a good end to the season under Pep Guardiola, however Joao Cancelo remains City’s No1 left-back.

Zinchenko has made 128 appearances since joining from Ufa for a bargain £1.7milliom in 2016.

He's bagged four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups and the FA Cup during his six-season spell.

Zinchenko has over two years remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2024.

And he won't come cheap - Chelsea are "uncertain" if they can afford all three City stars.

SunSport revealed that the Blues have made their opening move to land Raheem Sterling.

The West London club are ready to slap in a formal bid of around £50million.

And reports say that Boehly has also requested a valuation for Ake.

The Blues want to strengthen their defensive options with Ake after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have allegedly been told Declan Rice is NOT for sale.

West Ham are sticking with their whopping £150million asking price of the England midfielder.

The Hammers are determined not to sell the 23-year-old for anything less than the mega value - which is £50m more than Manchester City’s British record signing Jack Grealish.

Nottingham Forest sign winger Brennan Johnson to new four-year deal after being linked with Tottenham and Newcastle

BRENNAN JOHNSON has capped a sensational season for club and country by signing a bumper new four-year deal with Nottingham Forest. Johnson, who has been with the club since he was eight, scored 19 goals and provided ten assists to end Forest's 23-year-wait to return to the Prem - before helping Wales qualify for their first World Cup finals for 64 years.
