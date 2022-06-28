ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury at risk of being SCRAPPED after Brit boxer confirms he has been denied entry into US

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

TOMMY FURY'S rearranged fight with Jake Paul is potentially in danger of being SCRAPPED after the Brit revealed he has been denied entry into the US.

The 23-year-old had been scheduled to appear at a press conference in New York tomorrow promoting the bout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3JMk_0gOP96eZ00
Tommy Fury has confirmed he has been denied entry into the United States Credit: Instagram / @tommyfury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoSI1_0gOP96eZ00
Fury and Jake Paul are scheduled to meet in the ring later this summer Credit: Sportsfile

But now the August 6 clash against YouTuber turned boxer Paul, 25, has been plunged into doubt.

Fury revealed on Instagram that his ESTA, which is needed to get into America, had been rejected.

It comes amid rumours that his brother and heavyweight champ Tyson is banned from entering the US due to his links with alleged criminal Daniel Kinahan.

Fury said: "So I just want to come on here and set the record straight before anyone else tries to.

"Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out.

"As soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a Homeland security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.

"I can stand here and say I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I am not allowed to travel to the USA.

"Like I say I've been training for a fight for this whole time, and that's all I've been doing."

Fury went on to insist he had "no clue" as to why he had been denied entry into the States.

But the former Love Island contestant vowed he was trying to resolve the matter.

He continued: "I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today, and neither does any of my team or my lawyers.

"Now I'm having to go to Embassies and all this sort of stuff to try and resolve it, and I'm in the middle of training guys.

"I don't know why this has happened today it's a massive shock to me and my whole team. Obviously it's a matter that needs to be resolved, it's government issues. You know it's a lot bigger than the fight right now and I'm just trying to get it sorted.

"But I just wanted to let you all know where it was at."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfuXz_0gOP96eZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veb0C_0gOP96eZ00

Fury and Paul are scheduled to go head-to-head at Madison Square Garden in a mouthwatering bout this summer.

The pair were originally supposed to fight last December before Fury pulled out due to injury and illness.

