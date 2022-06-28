ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Rankin County inmate, another person in custody after inmate walks away from work detail

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

UPDATE:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County deputies said George Edwards Jones Jr. was arrested, along with the individual who picked him up.

Investigators said the two were tracked down and arrested by Rankin County deputies, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Byram police.

Jones and the second individual will be transported to the Rankin County Jail.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County deputies said they are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail at the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old and newborn

Investigators said George Edwards Jones Jr. was serving time in the Rankin County Trusty Program for auto burglary. They said he left the Brandon area after being picked up by a suspect in a gray four-door Honda Accord passenger car.

Deputies believe Jones is in the Jackson area. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and other metro agencies are working on tracking down Jones and those who assisted him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

