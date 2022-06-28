ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Braddock Park Farmers Market returns for 2022

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
 3 days ago
Mayor Nicholas Sacco was on hand to launch the grand opening of the weekly Braddock Park Farmers Market on Thursday, June 23. The weather fully cooperated, with the sun coming out for the duration of the market for a pleasant evening of great food, crafts, specialty health items, and...

