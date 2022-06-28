ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Experts share tips to get your LinkedIn profile noticed

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORLANDO, FLA. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Seventy two percent of recruiters use LinkedIn to find talent. According to finances online, new hires found through LinkedIn more than doubled in the past quarter. That’s why, whether you have a job or are looking for one, you need to focus on your online...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ciara Byrne

Should you time track your employees?

Time tracking is a concept that many organizations adopted in order to improve their project management, analyze employee progress, and track their work habits. Essentially, time tracking refers to how businesses log the working hours of their employees, providing transparency on how many hours they worked on projects or tasks to make sure they are compensated accordingly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Your Name#Scanning#Fla#Ivanhoe
ZDNet

10 best networking sites for tech professionals

Professional networking sites give you access to knowledge and resources while simultaneously building connections in the world of tech. LinkedIn, perhaps the best-known networking site, is just one of many platforms that can help you grow your career. Exploring different networking sites can expand your employment horizon and unite you with like-minded professionals.
INTERNET
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
Upworthy

Consultant reveals hiring secrets, explains why companies don’t hire the best candidate for the job

Searching for a job is an incredibly tiring process and with rejection, you're left wondering what went wrong. You're left to believe there were better candidates than you so you revisit your resume, try to polish it a little more, customize it for the next company and go again. What you may not know is that you might have been rejected in spite of being the best candidate, as revealed by Runa, a consultant. “Did you really think that the companies try to hire the best, most qualified candidates?” asks Runa in a TikTok video, before explaining that it isn't the case at all. “Well, they don’t,” she says. Cracking a job interview has always been a bit mysterious and there's no single answer or method that guarantees you will be successful at every single interview. Runa's explanation sheds light on how recruiters think and what they look for.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

How I raised $700 million to develop a vegan egg for my food startup

Josh Tetrick, co-Founder and CEO of Eat Just, thought developing plant-based eggs would be simple, especially with all the plant-based milks, cheeses and butters out there. He was wrong: It wasn't simple at all. Tetrick had $3,000 in his savings when he launched his startup. His first outside investment raised $500,000. The company has now raised $800 million in total. Here's how Tetrick went from crashing on his ex-girlfriend's couch to sitting atop a $1.2 billion startup.
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

Boomerang employees could be your best bet for fighting the talent shortage

Leaving a job is a big decision, and usually comes as a result of an employee feeling that their employer can no longer meet their personal or professional needs. But not all goodbyes are forever, and employers are increasingly discovering the value in re-hiring employees who have previously quit their jobs before deciding to return.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

DoorDash Appoints Pinky Cole As Second-Ever Chief Restaurant Advisor

During one of the most turbulent times in restaurant history, DoorDash unveiled its commitment to appoint a chief restaurant advisor — an industry-first role designed to better connect the perspectives of restaurant operators to decision-makers within the company. After an incredible year of partnering with inaugural Chief Restaurant Advisor...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Expert Series: Simple tips for small-business success in an evolving economic landscape

(BPT) - By Aimee DiCicco, Sr. Vice President Revenue Operations and Business Development. Small businesses are a critical part of the United States' economy, and their owners are truly living the American dream. Being your own boss is something most people have thought about, but it takes grit, determination and hard work to bring that vision to life and ultimately make it a success.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon’s new physical retail analytics service gives brands insights about product and ad performance

The company says the new service will give brands access to information about how their products are discovered, considered and purchased, which will then help them make informed decisions about promotions and ad campaigns. Brands will also get access to anonymized data about how their products rank and perform. The service will also provide performance metrics for in-store campaigns, such as digital signage.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Tech leaders: We don’t know what’s around the corner. Here are 3 strategies for moving forward

Over the last few weeks, I’ve taken a trip back to the early 2010s, watching Jared Leto, Amanda Seyfried, and Joseph Gordon Levitt bring some of the most infamous tech founders and their fall-from-grace-stories alive on the silver screen. I was an early employee at food delivery and health tech startups during this pivotal time in the tech industry’s history. I remember navigating our own highs and lows while reading headlines about #DeleteUber or Elizabeth Holmes denying the Wall Street Journal‘s explosive charges.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Accelerated online degrees for working adults: Top picks for 2022

Accelerated online degrees for working adults allow enrollees to attend college without cutting their work hours. They save time and money on commuting and parking expenses — and may even spend less on tuition. This guide leads you through 10 examples of accelerated degree types you can earn online....
COLLEGES
thebossmagazine.com

Tips to Create a Successful Investment Strategy

Behind all successful investments is a careful strategy. If you are new to investing, creating a strategy will ensure you can repeat the things that have led to your success, preventing you from jumping around too much. There are a few ways to do that. Research All Your Options. Spend...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Introductory Guide to Unit Economics and Financial Modeling for Early-Stage Tech Startups

The aspiring startup founder is bound to one-day face questions like what is a unit economy, what ARPU and CAC stand for, and why they should be calculated. Working at the international early-stage VC, I've seen more than 500 unit economy calculations from the applying founders and worked directly with over 100 financial models to refine them. This experience makes me realize that there are a few things that early-stage startup founders need to know from the beginning.
MARKETS
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy