(Clarinda) -- The long-running debate over a proposed wind turbine project in Page County will have to wait at least a few more weeks for a decision. Meeting in special session Thursday afternoon, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and ultimately delayed a formal vote on the permit application for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm project south of Shenandoah. The decision primarily came after a discussion with Jenny Burkhiser with KYFR in Shenandoah, who says three turbines for the project are located within three kilometers of the station's AM transmitter towers. However, Burkhiser says there has been little cooperation from Invenergy since March in seeking necessary information to complete their legal obligations.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO