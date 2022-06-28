ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNC chair notes ‘an energy and an activism’ in wake of abortion ruling not seen since Trump election

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Tuesday said there is “an energy and an activism” among people, especially women, that he hasn’t seen since former President Trump’s election in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said a website set up by the Democratic House and Senate campaign arms is “seeing a record number of activists sign up because they want to make phone calls, they want to send text messages, they want to do everything within their power in order to make sure we enact change, and we secure their right to protect — to control their own bodies.”

Harrison said he would not be surprised if the Supreme Court’s decision led to a break between how husbands and wives voted in the November midterm elections, particularly in Southern and Midwestern states where “trigger” laws immediately banning abortion are in place.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established a constitutional right to an abortion, leading a number of states to quickly implement abortion bans.

Both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democrats’ House and Senate campaign arms respectively, have created websites highlighting candidates’ and lawmakers’ positions on abortion rights.

Democrats hope the Supreme Court decision will galvanize the party’s base voters ahead of the fall midterms. The party has been bracing for losses later this year given the historical precedent that the president’s party almost always suffers losses in the midterms.

“It’s a nightmare every time Americans have to buy anything thanks to the inflation crisis Democrats caused. That’s what the American people will be voting on this November,” Samantha Bullock, spokeswoman for the House Republicans’ campaign arm, said in a statement when asked about the website.

The Hill has reached out to the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm for comment.

Updated at 9:55 a.m.

