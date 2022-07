Outdoor movies are great… some may say better when on top of a roof in Chicago!. The Roogtop Cinema Club in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood is hosting movie nights all through the summer and into the fall. You can climb up on top of The Emily Hotel to view many film classics such as Coming to America, Top Gun, Speed, The Princess Bride, The Sandlot, Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future, and so much more! Screenings are scheduled into September, so you have many chances to catch a rooftop movie.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO