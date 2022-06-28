ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman struck, killed in N. Chester Avenue collision

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several Bakersfield area CHP officers responded to the scene of a crash involving an SUV and pedestrian at N. Chester and Lincoln Avenue at approximately 8:53 p.m.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found the driver of the SUV, 55-year-old Richard Wesson, was traveling southbound on N. Chester Avenue in the second lane at approximately 40 mph. The woman was traveling westbound across N. Chester outside a marked crosswalk.

A vehicle traveling southbound on N. Chester in the first lane was able to slow down to avoid striking the pedestrian, and the pedestrian continued walking westbound across the southbound lanes, according to CHP. Wesson was unable to to slow down, stop or avoid the collision, and the right front of the SUV struck the woman.

Emergency personnel administered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said Wesson stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators determined he was not under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the accident. They have not yet ruled out if the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

haroldreed1951
3d ago

It’s bad when things like this happens. People decide to cross where they please even the guys on the bicycles do the same. I hsve had to hit my brakes in order not to hit them. They don’t seem to care. They ride and people cross wherever they want. Let us do something wrong and we the honest people pay the price

