ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd nearing agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

By Scott Saunders & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United are close to...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frenkie De Jong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man Utd#Manchester
90min

FC Dallas sign goalkeeper Maarten Paes in permanent transfer

FC Dallas have taken up their permanent option on Maarten Paes, signing the goalkeeper through December 2025 with club options on the 2026 and 2027 seasons. First revealed by 90min, Dallas signed the former Netherlands youth international on a six-month loan from FC Utrecht in January after a deal for Valencia's Cristian Rivero fell through. The loan was always made with a future permanent transfer in mind.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

679
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy