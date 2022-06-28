Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of, north central and west central Nebraska. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Arthur, south central Cherry, Grant, northwestern Hooker and central Garden Counties through 945 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Whitman to near Ashby to 7 miles west of Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Hyannis, Whitman, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Cogill Lake, Richardson Lake, Mumper, Green Lake, Bourquim Hill, Adams Flats, Pratt Lake, Sugar Loaf Hill, Carr Lake, Rackett and Lena. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 141 and 171. Highway 61 between mile markers 122 and 161. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 168. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
