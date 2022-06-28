ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 02:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Mifflin; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania North central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Potters Mills around 230 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Poe Valley State Park and Madisonburg around 240 PM EDT. Millheim, Aaronsburg and Coburn around 250 PM EDT. Woodward and Weikert around 300 PM EDT. Mifflinburg, R.B. Winter State Park and Laurelton Center around 310 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania Military Museum. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lock Haven and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 183 to 196. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 77 to 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Sierra. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for a portion of southwest New Mexico.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST/730 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...CENTRAL YUMA AND EASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 638 PM MST/638 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 22 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 8 miles east of Kinter to near Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Wellton, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 40. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 33 and 64. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Ligurta, Kinter and Tacna. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 550 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Railroad Buttes, or 28 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Folsom and Railroad Buttes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Grant, Lac qui Parle, Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Chippewa; Douglas; Grant; Lac qui Parle; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Traverse; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS GRANT LAC QUI PARLE OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS SWIFT TRAVERSE WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Campbell; Corson; Custer; Dewey; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hughes; Jackson; Jones; Lawrence; Lyman; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CAMPBELL CORSON CUSTER DEWEY FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING HUGHES JACKSON JONES LAWRENCE LYMAN MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS POTTER STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-01 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 808 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Sentinel to near Gila Bend to near Estrella Sailport, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 88 and 131. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 32. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 20, and between mile markers 119 and 148. Locations impacted include Buckeye, Gila Bend, Estrella, Painted Rock Dam, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, and Mobile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Gilchrist County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 741 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ichetucknee Spring to 6 miles southwest of Fort White, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort White. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark County through 915 PM MDT At 850 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Helena, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, Black Sandy State Park, Austin and Spring Meadow Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 195 and 213. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 35, and between mile markers 38 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Roosevelt and southeastern Sheridan Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 859 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medicine Lake, or 20 miles south of Plentywood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Lake, Bainville, Froid, Mccabe and Homestead. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cambria, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CLEARFIELD AND NORTH CENTRAL CAMBRIA COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clearfield to 13 miles north of Nanty-Glo. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Cambria, Patton, Hastings, Carrolltown, Irvona, Coalport, Westover, Mahaffey, Cherry Tree, Burnside, Glen Hope, Lumber City and New Washington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT/930 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY COUNTY At 1008 PM CDT/908 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merritt Reservoir, or 25 miles southwest of Valentine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valentine, Kilgore, Merritt Reservoir, Crookston, Steer Creek Campground, Anderson Bridge State Wildlife Management Area, Smith Falls State Park, Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area and Sparks. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 172 and 217. Highway 97 between mile markers 115 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 189 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of, north central and west central Nebraska. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Arthur, south central Cherry, Grant, northwestern Hooker and central Garden Counties through 945 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Whitman to near Ashby to 7 miles west of Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Hyannis, Whitman, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Cogill Lake, Richardson Lake, Mumper, Green Lake, Bourquim Hill, Adams Flats, Pratt Lake, Sugar Loaf Hill, Carr Lake, Rackett and Lena. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 141 and 171. Highway 61 between mile markers 122 and 161. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 168. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia North central Fauquier County in northern Virginia Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haymarket, or 8 miles southwest of South Riding, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include South Riding, Broadlands, Brambleton, Dulles International Airport, Linton Hall, Haymarket, Arcola, Gainesville, Catharpin and Woolsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

