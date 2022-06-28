ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kate Middleton Surprised Prince William On His 40th Birthday By Doing These?

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

Kate Middleton allegedly had a ton of surprises for her husband, Prince William on his 40th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lpv0_0gOP5l8T00
Prince William and Kate MiddletonReuters

Prince William turned 40 on June 21 and Us Weekly claimed to know all the details of how the Cambridges celebrated the important milestone.

A source told the tabloid that Middleton surprised her husband with a trip to the Isles of Scilly. And their children also gifted their dad with beautiful handmade cards.

Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

