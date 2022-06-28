Kate Middleton Surprised Prince William On His 40th Birthday By Doing These?

Kate Middleton allegedly had a ton of surprises for her husband, Prince William on his 40th birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reuters

Prince William turned 40 on June 21 and Us Weekly claimed to know all the details of how the Cambridges celebrated the important milestone.

A source told the tabloid that Middleton surprised her husband with a trip to the Isles of Scilly. And their children also gifted their dad with beautiful handmade cards.