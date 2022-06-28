ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Mara shared haunting Instagram post saying ‘water is soothing’ months before ER and Ray Donovan actress drowned

By Lauren Fruen
 3 days ago
MARY Mara shared a haunting Instagram post saying "water is soothing" a year before authorities say she drowned while swimming.

The ER star, 61, was found dead on Sunday morning in the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York.

Mary Mara was found dead on Sunday morning in the St. Lawrence River Credit: Getty
She shared a haunting Instagram post saying 'water is soothing' a year before her death Credit: Instagram/marymara7901

She is understood to have been visiting her sister when the tragedy struck.

In November 2020 she posted about the election which saw Joe Biden elected as US president.

Mara wrote: "Back in Trump country and wearing my Biden/Harris mask.

"Water is soothing the insanity of this election and last four years! #whereisthelove."

Mara - who also appeared Ray Donovan, Law and Order and Dexter - is thought to have got into difficulty after going for a morning swim.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned.

They said in a statement: "The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming.

"The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death."

Her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual” who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins on the ABC soap General Hospital, said: "Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing."

Lindstrom added: "We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s “In Heat” at the Lost Playhouse in LA.

"She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P."

Mara was a Syracuse native who lived in Cape Vincent at the time of her death.

She had shared a series of pictures of her spending time by the St. Lawrence River.

A picture from 2019 was accompanied with the caption: "63 degrees! Life affirming river swim, first one of the season."

Throughout her over 30-year career, Mara appeared in over 20 movies and 40 television shows including West Wing, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Love Potion No. 9.

Mara also played Jill in Lost, Loretta Sweet on ER and Nance in Shameless.

Her final acting role came in 2020 when she appeared in the action movie Break Even.

She's survived by her stepdaughter, sisters, brother-in-law and nephew.

Mara appeared in over 20 movies and 40 television shows Credit: Instagram/marymara7901

