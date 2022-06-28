Cori Bush accuses Democrats of not taking action to codify Roe v. Wade

ST. LOUIS – Congresswoman Cori Bush pressured fellow Democrats Monday to take action after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

During a news conference at St. Louis City Hall, Bush said she’s pressuring President Joe Biden to drop the filibuster in the Senate. He has objected to this so far. Bush also took aim at fellow Democrats and accused them of not taking action to codify Roe v. Wade before the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Because people said we don’t want to do something that will cause folks to do something back to us later. Well, this is later. And so all things must be on the table that we should not have the House, the Senate, and the White House. Democrats cannot have all three houses and we, on our watch, Roe v. Wade falls,” Bush said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she will continue to fight for women’s reproductive rights. That includes a plan to spend more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help cover the costs of accessing an abortion but not the procedure.

