Congress & Courts

Musicians react to Supreme Court decision on right to abortion

By Ann Powers
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

After Friday's Supreme Court decision, artists from around the world spent the following days sharing their reactions and plans for the immediate future.

CONGRESS & COURTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Musicians#Around The World
CONGRESS & COURTS
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Supreme Court
CONGRESS & COURTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
