Over the first two months of the season, Josh Harrison went from intriguing veteran starter at second base, to public enemy No. 1 for White Sox Twitter. As his batting average dipped below .150, fans called for Harrison to be DFA’d. But when Yoán Moncada and Danny Mendick each went down in June, Harrison stuck around. Harrison hinted that he saw the bevy of criticism on social media, but insisted it didn’t bother him. Harrison clearly wasn’t kidding, because as the vitriol directed at him peaked, he got hot.

2 DAYS AGO