PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video. Authorities state that on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at 3:00 pm, the victim, a 51-year-old female, parked her electric scooter outside of a property on the 1600 block of Brandywine Street. While trying to enter a property, an unknown black male approached and attempted to steal the electric scooter. The victim fought with the offender and was able to stop him from taking it. During the struggle, the suspect bit the right hand of the victim and threatened to kill her. When several passersby came to her aid, the suspect was scared away.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO