HunCRC: annotated pathological slides to enhance deep learning applications in colorectal cancer screening

By BÃ¡lint Ãrmin Pataki
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistopathology is the gold standard method for staging and grading human tumors and provides critical information for the oncoteam's decision making. Highly-trained pathologists are needed for careful microscopic analysis of the slides produced from tissue taken from biopsy. This is a time-consuming process. A reliable decision support system would assist healthcare...

IN THIS ARTICLE
