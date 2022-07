Did you hear that Tampa General Hospital turned into a destination wedding location? Now, don’t start looking to book your special day there. This was a truly special event!. It was supposed to be Paul and Brittany’s wedding day but the bride-to-be had to be admitted into the ICU at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) for emergency surgery. Wasting no time, the couple decided to get married in the hour before the operation and requested a chaplain.

