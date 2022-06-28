ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run crash leaves driver dead in Canoga Park, police searching for suspect

By Carlos Herrera, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cdR1_0gOP3iYi00

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Canoga Park early Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of De Soto Avenue and Vanowen Street, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Andy Neiman said.

Investigators believe a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on De Soto at speeds of over 80mph when it collided with a silver Lexus sedan traveling westbound on Vanowen.

The Lexus careened into a light pole following the collision.

The driver of the Lexus, later identified as 20-year-old Nelson Castaneda, of Canoga Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, Neiman said.

No one else was inside the Lexus at the time of the crash.

The pickup truck overturned as a result of the crash.

“We believe that based on the debris field at the scene here that the suspect is some type of vendor,” Neiman said. Investigators believe the suspect sold kids toys, hats and other items.

Witnesses said the driver ran southbound on De Soto.

Police bloodhounds were brought in to help search for the driver, who may have suffered minor injuries, Neiman said.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Vanowen Street was closed between De Soto and Independence avenues for the investigation.

