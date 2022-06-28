ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Pennsylvania's Largest 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Camelbeach

By Thomas Kwan

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is inviting the Poconos to come and have a blast celebrating the 4th of July with Pennsylvania's largest fireworks show.

Americans will gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. There will undoubtedly be hotdogs, hamburgers, music, and everyone's favorite, fireworks. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is no exception as they promise fireworks, food, fun, and live music will be plenty. Watch one of the most anticipated fireworks show in the Monroe County area of the Poconos. Camelbeach Mountain Water park is a tradition for many in its own right, host to the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania, according to PoconoMountains.com.

The multi-award-winning retro cover band M80 will be performing the best music the 1980s had to offer, and food will be available leading up to the display. There will be a $12 parking fee where proceeds go to local Fire and Rescue organizations. The rain date is July 3 instead of July 4. So bring your family, your friends, a beach blanket, your wallets, and good vibes, and have a blast on a July 4th spectacle you won't want to miss.

Information about the event:

Date: July 4, 2022 | Rain Date: July 3, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm | Come At 5pm To Reserve Spot

Cost: $12 Parking Fee | Fireworks are free!

Address: 309 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

Location: Camelbeach Mountain Outdoor Waterpark

