Fullerton, CA

38-year-old Kenneth Edward Wassennar II dead after being struck by 3 hit-and-run motorists in Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXPZ7_0gOP3TGh00
Authorities identified 38-year-old Kenneth Edward Wassennar II as the homeless man who lost his life early Monday morning after getting struck by two cars and an SUV that all left the scene in Fullerton. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision took place at 1:30 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue [...]

