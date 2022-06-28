ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dual topological states in the layered titanium-based oxypnictide superconductor BaTiSbO

By Z. Huang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopological superconductors have long been predicted to host Majorana zero modes which obey non-Abelian statistics and have potential for realizing non-decoherence topological quantum computation. However, material realization of topological superconductors is still a challenge in condensed matter physics. Utilizing high-resolution angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy and first-principles calculations, we predict and then unveil...

A biosensing system employing nanowell microelectrode arrays to record the intracellular potential of a single cardiomyocyte

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Electrophysiological recording is a widely used method to investigate cardiovascular pathology, pharmacology and developmental biology. Microelectrode arrays record the electrical potential of cells in a minimally invasive and high-throughput way. However, commonly used microelectrode arrays primarily employ planar microelectrodes and cannot work in applications that require a recording of the intracellular action potential of a single cell. In this study, we proposed a novel measuring method that is able to record the intracellular action potential of a single cardiomyocyte by using a nanowell patterned microelectrode array (NWMEA). The NWMEA consists of five nanoscale wells at the center of each circular planar microelectrode. Biphasic pulse electroporation was applied to the NWMEA to penetrate the cardiomyocyte membrane, and the intracellular action potential was continuously recorded. The intracellular potential recording of cardiomyocytes by the NWMEA measured a potential signal with a higher quality (213.76"‰Â±"‰25.85%), reduced noise root-mean-square (~33%), and higher signal-to-noise ratio (254.36"‰Â±"‰12.61%) when compared to those of the extracellular recording. Compared to previously reported nanopillar microelectrodes, the NWMEA could ensure single cell electroporation and acquire high-quality action potential of cardiomyocytes with reduced fabrication processes. This NWMEA-based biosensing system is a promising tool to record the intracellular action potential of a single cell to broaden the usage of microelectrode arrays in electrophysiological investigation.
Ab initio molecular dynamics free energy study of enhanced copper (II) dimerization on mineral surfaces

Understanding the adsorption of isolated metal cations from water on to mineral surfaces is critical for toxic waste retention and cleanup in the environment. Heterogeneous nucleation of metal oxyhydroxides and other minerals on material surfaces is key to crystal growth and dissolution. The link connecting these two areas, namely cation dimerization and polymerization, is far less understood. In this work we apply ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to examine the coordination structure of hydroxide-bridged Cu(II) dimers, and the free energy changes associated with Cu(II) dimerization on silica surfaces. The dimer dissociation pathway involves sequential breaking of two Cu2+-OHâˆ’ bonds, yielding three local minima in the free energy profiles associated with 0-2 OHâˆ’ bridges between the metal cations, and requires the design of a (to our knowledge) novel reaction coordinate for the simulations. Cu(II) adsorbed on silica surfaces are found to exhibit stronger tendency towards dimerization than when residing in water. Cluster-plus-implicit-solvent methods yield incorrect trends if OHâˆ’ hydration is not correctly depicted. The predicted free energy landscapes are consistent with fast equilibrium times (seconds) among adsorbed structures, and favor Cu2+ dimer formation on silica surfaces over monomer adsorption.
Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
A physicist successfully harvested energy directly from the sky

The nature of atmospheric electricity never fails to amaze us. This video by the YouTube channel Plasma Channel is just one more example of its excellent intricacies. Jay Bowles writes in the description box, "Months of drone flights culminated in what can only be described as a remarkable feat in physics. I managed to successfully siphon energy directly out of the atmosphere."
Tibetan monks demonstrate a surprising evolutionary advantage

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
Remember That Rocket That was Going to Crash Into the Moon? Scientists Think They've Found the Crater

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) – NASA’s eye-in-the-sky in orbit around the Moon – has found the crash site of the mystery rocket booster that slammed into the far side of the Moon back on March 4th, 2022. The LRO images, taken May 25th, revealed not just a single crater, but a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact, posing a new mystery for astronomers to unravel.
Direct Probe of Superconductivity on the Atomic Scale

Direct detection of superconductivity has long been a key strength of point-contact Andreev reflection. However, its applicability to atomic-scale imaging is limited by the mechanical contact of the Andreev probe. To this end, researchers present a new method to probe Andreev reflection in a tunnel junction, leveraging tunneling spectroscopy and junction tunability to achieve quantitative detection of Andreev scattering.
Direct observations of pure electron outflow in magnetic reconnection

Magnetic reconnection is a universal process in space, astrophysical, and laboratory plasmas. It alters magnetic field topology and results in energy release to the plasma. Here we report the experimental results of a pure electron outflow in magnetic reconnection, which is not accompanied with ion flows. By controlling an applied magnetic field in a laser produced plasma, we have constructed an experiment that magnetizes the electrons but not the ions. This allows us to isolate the electron dynamics from the ions. Collective Thomson scattering measurements reveal the electron AlfvÃ©nic outflow without ion outflow. The resultant plasmoid and whistler waves are observed with the magnetic induction probe measurements. We observe the unique features of electron-scale magnetic reconnection simultaneously in laser produced plasmas, including global structures, local plasma parameters, magnetic field, and waves.
Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic Scale

Australian researchers have announced the manufacturing of a quantum circuit at an atomic scale, claiming it integrates all the necessary components of a classical computer chip but at a much, much smaller scale. Once assembled, the tiny processor was able to complete a tough task that classical computers struggle to...
Electron transport properties of graphene quantum dots with non-centro-symmetric Gaussian deformation

A theoretical investigation on electron transport properties of rectangular graphene quantum dots (GQDs) with non-centro-symmetric out-of-plane Gaussian deformation of elliptic type is presented. Different levels of deformation are explored to estimate system geometry optimal for potential electronic applications. Electronic properties of deformed GQDs are studied in terms of local density of states (LDOS), band-gap opening and equilibrium ballistic conductance. In particular, it was observed that the symmetry of spatial LDOS structure is directly linked with the symmetry of properly defined local strain field (LSF) map, for a wide energy range. The relationship confirms qualitatively predictions obtained on the basis of the concept of a pseudomagnetic field, used in continuum models of graphene, including strain induced effects. The conductance spectra of deformed GQD as a device connected to semi-infinite graphene armchair nanoribbons as reservoirs are studied in a frame of tight-binding (TB) model in combination with non-equilibrium Green's-functions technique (NEGF).
Spatial solitons in an electrically driven graphene multilayer medium

We investigate the evolution of coupled optical solitons in a multilayer graphene medium. The considered graphene medium is subjected to microwave voltage biasing. The coupled two optical solitons emerge through the electrical (i.e., microwave voltage) perturbation of the effective permittivity of the graphene multilayer. We show that the coupled solitons are electrically adjustable by controlling the amplitude and frequency of the biasing microwave voltage. Importantly, this proposed regime of electrically controlled optical solitons offers a modality to generate entangled optical solitons and two-mode squeezed solitons. Furthermore, the hybrid interaction that includes both the driving microwave voltage and the optical solitons yields a platform to combine the two worlds of quantum photonics and quantum superconducting systems.
An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
Nanostructuring versus microstructuring in battery electrodes

Battery electrodes comprise a mixture of active material particles, conductive carbon and binder additives deposited onto a current collector. Although this basic design has persisted for decades, the desired size scale of the active material particle is a matter of debate. Advances in nanotechnology have spurred interest in deploying nanoparticles as the active material. In this Perspective, we compare the features of nanoparticle and microparticle electrodes, and discuss why the battery industry is unlikely to replace microstructures with nanometre-sized analogues. We then address the question of whether there is a place for nanomaterials in battery design. We suggest that the way forward lies in microscale particles with built-in nanoscale features, such as microparticles assembled from nanoscale building blocks or patterned with engineered or natural nanopores. These multiscale particles offer exciting possibilities to develop battery electrodes that are quintessentially both micro and nano with respect to their performance attributes.
A huge solar eruption may be headed toward the Earth

Astronomers have noticed a massive solar eruption but are not very sure if it is headed towards the Earth, Newsweek reported. Over the past few weeks, the solar surface has had some interesting activity. Sunspot AR3038, which is facing the Earth and was expected to die, has instead become larger and is now three times the size of the Earth. Astronomers have been waiting for solar flares to erupt from this sunspot.
